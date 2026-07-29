Zangief is making his debut as a phone holder, and Street Fighter fans will love it

HQ

If you need a new phone holder and want one that both shows you're a gamer and is guaranteed to send the eyebrows of anyone who sees it soaring high up on their forehead, 52Toys has now developed just the right product for you.

It's a Zangief figure, based on the Street Fighter 6 version, in the middle of delivering a devastating suplex. You can check out what it looks like below, and if you want one, you can pre-order it through BBTS, among other retailers, for $24.99, with delivery scheduled for January 2027.