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Street Fighter 6

Zangief is making his debut as a phone holder, and Street Fighter fans will love it

If you absolutely need a cool new Street Fighter-themed phone holder, 52Toys has exactly what you're looking for.

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If you need a new phone holder and want one that both shows you're a gamer and is guaranteed to send the eyebrows of anyone who sees it soaring high up on their forehead, 52Toys has now developed just the right product for you.

It's a Zangief figure, based on the Street Fighter 6 version, in the middle of delivering a devastating suplex. You can check out what it looks like below, and if you want one, you can pre-order it through BBTS, among other retailers, for $24.99, with delivery scheduled for January 2027.

Street Fighter 6

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Street Fighter 6
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Capcom's fighters are back, once again ready to punch people in the face. This time, both an updated game system and a massive single-player story awaits, and we've checked to see if it measures up.



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