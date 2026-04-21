Zacoe unveils wild Lamborghini Temerario body kit

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Some time ago, Lamborghini unveiled and launched their hybrid V8, the Temerario, but while looking rather striking, and garnering good reviews, some saw it as slightly safe, especially for a legendarily outlandish brand such as Lamborghini.

But now Zacoe has gone ahead of Lambo themselves, and designed a more hardcore-looking bodykit for the car. All 17 new panels are in carbon, and can be fitted without cutting or additional structural changes. It's actually totally reversible, too.

Zacoe says the kit "reinterprets the Temerario through an OEM+ design philosophy", and you can see the images (through Top Gear) below: