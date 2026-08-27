Zack Snyder's upcoming movie The Last Photograph is so brutal that no one wants to release it

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After a string of rather spectacular flops, Zack Snyder seems to be having a hard time finding financiers for his projects, and that, combined with a brutal, raw style, means he now appears to be struggling to find major distributors willing to release his upcoming film, The Last Photograph. Cosmic Book News reports that the problem seems to stem primarily from the fact that the film is rife with extreme violence.

The premise is that a DEA veteran is searching for his missing niece and nephew in the mountains and jungles of South America, where things naturally take a grotesque turn when it turns out they've been subjected to horrific acts. His only clue to finding them is a war photographer who witnessed the crime.

It's unclear when the film will be released, given that there is no distributor, but you can check out the trailer below.