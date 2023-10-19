Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon runtime revealed

HQ

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this year, and now we know how long it'll run for.

As revealed by Netflix's Tudum, Rebel Moon will run for 2 hours and 13 minutes. Snyder has stated that the movie would have around an hour of extra content in the director's cut, so we can expect that to run at about 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The regular length of the film doesn't appear to be too long, and considering one of the biggest hits of the year in Oppenheimer ran for 3 hours, the 2 hours and 13 minutes of Rebel Moon seems almost a mercy.

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon or Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, releases on Netflix on the 22nd of December.