Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon isn't doing well with critics

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire recently landed in theatres before its Netflix release date, and it seems the first impressions are leaving a lot to be desired from the new sci-fi epic.

While Rotten Tomatoes isn't the best way to get a definitive opinion on a film, right now the aggregator site spells doom for Rebel Moon, at least where the critics are concerned. With 44 reviews, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire sits at 23%.

A lot of critics have cited the overuse of tropes and a lacking narrative as the reasoning behind their scores, but many remain optimistic for the Snyder cut, which is set to release soon. Also, it seems audiences are having a lot of fun with the first part of the Rebel Moon saga, as it sits on a 73% audience rating.

