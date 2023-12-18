Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon isn't doing well with critics

But audiences seem to like it as they wait for the Snyder cut.

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire recently landed in theatres before its Netflix release date, and it seems the first impressions are leaving a lot to be desired from the new sci-fi epic.

While Rotten Tomatoes isn't the best way to get a definitive opinion on a film, right now the aggregator site spells doom for Rebel Moon, at least where the critics are concerned. With 44 reviews, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire sits at 23%.

A lot of critics have cited the overuse of tropes and a lacking narrative as the reasoning behind their scores, but many remain optimistic for the Snyder cut, which is set to release soon. Also, it seems audiences are having a lot of fun with the first part of the Rebel Moon saga, as it sits on a 73% audience rating.

