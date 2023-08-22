Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon has a new title

And the sequel could release four months after the first film.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies - both parts 1 and 2 - have had a slight name change. Also, it appears that the second film could release in April 2024, just a few months after the first movie drops on Netflix.

As per a new report from What's on Netflix, the first movie is now known as Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, while the sequel is Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver. Snyder is looking to give his own space opera a serious tone, by the looks of things, and there's even discussion of a third film, so he could be making it a trilogy.

Rebel Moon Part 1 arrives on the 22nd of December on Netflix. It seems that the streaming giant has big hopes for it if it's already thinking about when it can drop the sequel.

Are you looking forward to Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon?

Rebel Moon

Related texts



Loading next content