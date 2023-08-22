Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon has a new title

HQ

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies - both parts 1 and 2 - have had a slight name change. Also, it appears that the second film could release in April 2024, just a few months after the first movie drops on Netflix.

As per a new report from What's on Netflix, the first movie is now known as Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, while the sequel is Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver. Snyder is looking to give his own space opera a serious tone, by the looks of things, and there's even discussion of a third film, so he could be making it a trilogy.

Rebel Moon Part 1 arrives on the 22nd of December on Netflix. It seems that the streaming giant has big hopes for it if it's already thinking about when it can drop the sequel.

Are you looking forward to Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon?