Zack Snyder's Justice League was viewed 2.2 million times in the first week

The fans begged for years, until Warner finally did the right thing and decided to release Zack Snyder's Justice League, the version of Justice League Snyder intended before he had to leave the project. And it turns out doing so was clever, as revealed via Deadline.

As a comparison to show how extremely well The Batman has performed on HBO Max, Warner used Zack Snyder's Justice League. It turns out the latter was viewed 2.2 million times by households in America alone (HBO Max wasn't released outside America at this point). The Batman was viewed by 4.1 million households in hits first week, a new record for HBO Max.

We assume that with numbers like these and the recent success with Peacemaker, we can expect Warner to increase their focus on DC projects going forward.