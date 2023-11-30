Zack Snyder would return to DC, but only for one movie

HQ

As James Gunn moves forward with Superman: Legacy, which will fully kick off his version of the DCU, we have truly left the Snyderverse behind. For some, this is a travesty, while others are intrigued to see what comes next.

Those that do want a Snyder return might not want to hold their breath, as while in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder did say he would come back, it would only be for one project. That film being a "true adaptation" of The Dark Knight Returns.

The 1986 graphic novel written by Frank Miller deals with an aging Bruce Wayne who decides to pick up his cowl again after a decade of retirement. The 2013 Christopher Nolan movie The Dark Knight Returns did take the same name, but didn't follow the story of Miller's original work that closely.

Would you want to see Snyder direct a version of The Dark Knight Returns?