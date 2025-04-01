Zack Snyder to direct UFC film Brawler

HQ

Zack Snyder's next film project has been announced, which will be a step away from his usual superhero and sci-fi inspired productions. With Brawler, the director is taking a step into the ring to bring us a true-to-life and raw story in close cooperation with the UFC.

The film will according to Screen Crush reportedly focus on a young talent with a tough upbringing, a journey that takes him from the streets of Los Angeles to a shot at a championship title, where he must fight both real and fictional monsters to achieve his dream.

Snyder is directing and co-writing the film with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, both of whom previously worked with him on Rebel Moon. It's not yet clear exactly when Brawler will be released, or on what platform it will be shown. But hopefully Snyder's eye for the aesthetic will come in handy here.

In a statement, he said:

"Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there. UFC is the world leader in combat sports and I'm honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story."

What do you think about this, could a Snyder-produced UFC film be good?