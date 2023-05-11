Zack Snyder talks about Batman v Superman's lukewarm reception

Seven long years have flown by since we last had the pleasure of seeing Superman and Leatherboy pummeling each other in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It feels like an eternity, of course, but the memory of the film's fragmented script is still fresh in our minds. The good, the bad and the downright awful. But no one remembers it more than the film's director, Zack Snyder himself, who during a Q&A reflected on and shared his feelings about the film's incredibly mixed reception.

Among other things, Snyder pointed out how fans' expectations beforehand were so scattered that it was probably never possible to satisfy them all. That many went to the premiere in the belief that it would be an ordinary superhero movie but instead got a multifaceted concoction of mass destruction and complex characters.

"I think that probably is what caused the movie to be so polarizing. I think, and maybe I'm wrong, but I feel like a lot of people went into the movies for going like, 'Oh, it's the superhero romp, right?"

"Let's have fun with it. And we gave them this sort of hardcore deconstructivist, heavily layered, experiential modern mythological superhero movie that needs...that you really need to pay attention to. That was not cool for them. That's not something anyone wanted to do. They were like, 'What? No! That's exhausting. How about, why do they fight at night?' I hate that."

What are your thoughts on Batman v Superman seven years later? Do you agree with Zack Snyder's description of the situation and people's misplaced expectations?