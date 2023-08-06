Zack Snyder still wants to do a director's cut of Sucker Punch

Sucker Punch may not have earned the praise of critics or general audiences, but this isn't going to stop Zack Snyder from wanting to do a director's cut of the 2011 movie.

Speaking with Letterboxd, Snyder said: "I've never gotten around to doing the director's cut. I still plan to at some point. But in the original ending when Babydoll is in the chair in the basement with Blue - she's already been lobotomized - when the cop shines the light on her, the set breaks apart and she stands up and she sings a song on stage."

The cut we saw in theatres does end on a lobotomy, but under different circumstances. "It's weirdly not optimistic and optimistic at the same time. That's kind of what the tone was at the end. We tested it and the studio thought it was too weird, so we changed it," Snyder said. "You'll get to see it at some point, I'm sure. I hope."

Snyder fans retain the idea that this film is somewhat of a cult classic, and it's certainly impressive at some moments, but lacks any real plot coherency or strong characters to root for. It barely managed to break even on its production budget at the box office, but there would likely still be a demand from those die-hard Snyder heads for a director's cut.