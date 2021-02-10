Zack Snyder shows off Justice League's Joker

You're watching Advertisements

Rumours and speculations about how Zack Snyder's Justice League would have turned out started pretty much when he had to leave the project, but one of the things we actually knew for sure was that Jared Leto's Joker was supposed to be in it. That's why it wasn't a big surprise when one of the first changes Snyder confirmed after talking about the increased length of his upcoming version was the inclusion of the iconic villain. Lately, he's also been teasing a very different version from the one we know from Suicide Squad, and that was definitely not a joke.

Because Vanity Fair has gotten the honour of revealing two pictures of how Joker will look in Zack Snyder's Justice League, and it's not exactly difficult to see some of the differences. The slicked-back hair is gone, as we're in for a rougher look this time around. This also means he won't have the controversial tattoos.

VF deserves all of the credit and attention for this, so please click on the link above to also read more about how Joker will be implemented in Zack Snyder's Justice League when it arrives on HBO Max on March 18.

What do you think about the new look?