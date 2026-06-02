Zack Snyder set to direct the Escape from New York reimagining

A certain fanbase just got very excited about a new movie. Zack Snyder, the man behind 300, Watchmen, much of the DCEU and Rebel Moon now has a new project lined up, and it's none other than a reimagining of John Carpenter's classic Escape from New York.

The movie is also going to be written by Snyder, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and will be shopped around in the coming weeks to studios and streamers. The original's director, John Carpenter, is still involved, as he holds the rights to the IP along with StudioCanal. He's also onboard with the remake as an executive producer.

Hollywood has been trying to reimagine Escape from New York for years. New Line had the rights for a time, wanting Gerard Butler to play the key character of Snake Plissken (played by Kurt Russell in the 1981 original). Then, 20th Century Fox bought the rights in 2017, and afterwards they moved to StudioCanal.

The plot of the original movie follows Snake Plissken, an ex-military hero brought back into service after the US President's helicopter crash lands in a dystopian Manhattan, where the island is used as a massive prison. Plissken has to fight his way out of the ruined city, with the President in tow. Rumour has it that Snyder's version will try and emulate the original, with more practical effects and a grittier feel.