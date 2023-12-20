Zack Snyder says his cut of Rebel Moon is a 'completely different movie'

HQ

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire launches on Netflix at the end of this week, but critics and general audiences have already got a chance to view it. While audiences are enjoying the movie, critics have been less kind to say the least.

However, it seems there's a lot of anticipation still for the Snyder cut of the film. Speaking with The Associated Press, Zack Snyder said his version of Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is a "completely different movie."

It'll be R-rated, which wasn't possible with the main release due to looking at the "sort of scale and cost, you say, 'it's not 100% responsible to have that demand.'" The Snyder cut will also add in a bunch of footage, stringing together the plot more effectively. In theory, at least.

Do you think the Snyder cut can save Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire?