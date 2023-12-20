Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire

Zack Snyder says his cut of Rebel Moon is a 'completely different movie'

As is usually the case with the Snyder cut, a lot will change in this sci-fi epic.

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire launches on Netflix at the end of this week, but critics and general audiences have already got a chance to view it. While audiences are enjoying the movie, critics have been less kind to say the least.

However, it seems there's a lot of anticipation still for the Snyder cut of the film. Speaking with The Associated Press, Zack Snyder said his version of Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is a "completely different movie."

It'll be R-rated, which wasn't possible with the main release due to looking at the "sort of scale and cost, you say, 'it's not 100% responsible to have that demand.'" The Snyder cut will also add in a bunch of footage, stringing together the plot more effectively. In theory, at least.

Do you think the Snyder cut can save Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire?

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire

