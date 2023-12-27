Zack Snyder says even he's growing bored of comic book movies

HQ

For a while, it was hard to separate Zack Snyder from the superhero genre. He'd been the one paving the way for the old DCEU with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

Now, as he tells The Atlantic, he's pretty much done with the genre. He said he's sharing the fatigue of superhero movies, that they're in a "cul-de-sac now." He also believes it is incredibly difficult to find a superhero movie which isn't trying to franchise itself, saying "no one thinks they're going to a one-off superhero movie."

It seems Snyder is looking to make his own sci-fi epic, now that he's done with superheroes. Already, we've seen the release of Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, and Part Two: The Scargiver will release on the 19th of April.