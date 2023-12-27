Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Zack Snyder says even he's growing bored of comic book movies

It's becoming nearly impossible to see a one-off superhero movie, which is pulling the Rebel Moon director away.

For a while, it was hard to separate Zack Snyder from the superhero genre. He'd been the one paving the way for the old DCEU with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

Now, as he tells The Atlantic, he's pretty much done with the genre. He said he's sharing the fatigue of superhero movies, that they're in a "cul-de-sac now." He also believes it is incredibly difficult to find a superhero movie which isn't trying to franchise itself, saying "no one thinks they're going to a one-off superhero movie."

It seems Snyder is looking to make his own sci-fi epic, now that he's done with superheroes. Already, we've seen the release of Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, and Part Two: The Scargiver will release on the 19th of April.

