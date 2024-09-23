Zack Snyder reveals which of his comic book films is his favourite

HQ

Director Zack Snyder is behind a multitude of superhero films such as Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League: Snyder Cut. During an interview with ComicBook, he was asked which of all the comic book reels he is most proud of and the answer quickly landed on Watchmen.

Snyder said, "Well, weirdly, I kind of look at it in two ways. Like one I think, of course, Man of Steel, BvS, Justice League, is its own thing.... I don't know necessarily, whether it's a comic book movie in the classic sense, for me. But I can understand how people would say that because those are comic book characters and whatever, but, that's just based on ideas that I had about comic book characters.

"I would have to say Watchmen, probably for me, just like the process of adaptation from comic book to movie design, all the things as we went from comic books to movie, I think Watchmen is like the cleanest, and kind of most satisfying, transition to adapted material."

Watchmen was released in 2009 and was the second time he made a film from a DC comic. The first film he made was 300, which was a big hit.