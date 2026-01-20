Zack Snyder reveals early photo of Henry Cavill's Superman before Man of Steel shoot

While we might have a different Superman these days, and a different director leading the new DC cinematic universe, there's still a lot of love out there for Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. Snyder himself still clearly has fond memories from shooting the film, as he shared a rare picture found from 15 years ago, showing an early look at Henry Cavill's rendition of Superman.

Snyder didn't explain the story behind the picture in his post on Instagram, but it was the first photo he ever took of Cavill, shot on his Nikon camera. We see Cavill turned around from what looks like a make-up mirror, wearing a Superman costume that doesn't look nearly as good as his Man of Steel suit.

Perhaps this was for an early screen test. Considering that 15 years ago puts us two years before Man of Steel's release, it's difficult to imagine this was the first full day of production or anything like that. It's a nice bit of nostalgia in any case, sure to drum up some more love and longing for Cavill's era of Superman.