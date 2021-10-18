English
Zack Snyder really happy with the new The Batman trailer

The Justice League director said the new trailer was "awesome".

DC and the director Zack Snyder wasn't exactly best friends for a while after the launch of the mediocre Justice League, but due to fan request, he got the opportunity to go back to the project and finally release it the way he intended to in Zack Snyder's Justice League earlier this year.

It turned out to be a master piece, and claiming that Snyder is popular with the DC audience is about as controversial as claiming that showering might get you wet. Currently, he does not have any other DC project going that we know of, but hopefully this is something that Warner will rectify sooner rather than later.

But thanks to Snyder's status in the DC fanbase, it is still interesting that he shared his opinions on the brand new trailer for The Batman that was released Saturday evening - and he wasn't exactly negative: "This is awesome."

And we have to agree. The trailer really is awesome. If you missed it, check it out below.

