Zack Snyder on the 300 series: "We're just getting ready to dive in and get to work on it"

Filmmaker Zack Snyder still has plenty on his plate, even despite the pretty poorly received Rebel Moon films. While the director recently debuted the animated series Twilight of the Gods on Netflix, he will soon be turning his attention to another series, this time the long-in-development 300 prequel series.

Speaking with ComicBook recently, Snyder noted how production on the 300 show is progressing, noting that it's still quite early and raw.

"We're just getting ready to dive in and get to work on it. It's super fun, I love the world. And even just in the preliminary meetings we've had talking about, like, 'What if this happened or that happened,' just a lot of it's just really fun to like go, wow, it's a rich standard. It's similar to this [Twilight of the Gods] in a weird way. As far as there's a lot of underpinnings."

It's thought that the prequel series will follow King Leonidas before the events of the main film that chronicled his famed battle with the Persian army led by Xerxes I at the Hot Gates in Thermopylae. There is no word yet who will take on the duties of Leonidas, but it does seem unlikely that the now significantly older Gerard Butler will come back to play a younger version of his former character.

