Zack Snyder on banned version of Rebel Moon: 'Sexy, violent, crazy'

With less than a month to go until Zack Snyder's upcoming space opera Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire (phew), the editor-in-chief is as excited as can be. However, the film, which will have its streaming premiere on 22 December, has a 13-year age limit, which may come as something of a disappointment to some fans. That's not to say that there isn't an R-rated Director's Cut out there, because there is, but it will be released later. The idea was to weed out the adult content at the script stage, but Netflix rather encouraged him to keep the more PG-13 material for a potential Director's Cut. According to a new interview he is excited that there is a PG-13 film on this scale:

"I'm super proud of the PG-13 version, the broader audience version, because I would say it really satisfies an awesome, timeless, mythological scope. What we've done with the other version is fun and subversive because an R-rated sci-fi movie at this scale shouldn't exist."

Snyder then goes on to talk about what the R-rated version is like:

"I'd written the script, in a vacuum just as I would was my normal aesthetic — a very hard, very like sexy, violent, crazy, everything's all at 11.

When this "R-rated" version of the film is unclear at the moment, but it sounds like we can still expect typical Snyder-mania on 22 December. Are you excited about Rebel Moon?

