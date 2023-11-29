Zack Snyder may have killed you in Fortnite

HQ

Just like the rest of us, it seems a lot of celebrities are becoming increasingly addicted to gaming. Recently, Zack Snyder opened up about how his wife nudged him towards writing poetry because he was playing too much Fortnite.

"I was playing too much Fortnite. I'm pretty good at Fortnite," he told Wired. "But it was also, you know, 3 in the morning, and my wife is like, 'Are you seriously playing Fortnite at 3 in the morning against some 12-year-olds?'"

When asked if players know if they're being jumping in a squad with Zack Snyder, the director said: "No, I don't think so. My skin is Mr. Meeseeks, from Rick and Morty. Anyway, if you've been killed by Meeseeks, that could have been Zack Snyder."

So, there you have it. If you've been scoped from afar by a Mr. Meeseeks skin, you could have been killed by the one and only Zack Snyder.