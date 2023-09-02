Zack Snyder loves a bit of Fortnite

HQ

It's usually kids who flock to Fortnite rather than the parents, but for the Snyder family, this is actually the opposite way around. Speaking with IGN during Gamescom, Zack Snyder, who recently presented a trailer for his upcoming Rebel Moon, dished out the details of how he likes to game, what his go-to game is, and what his main in that game is to boot.

Specifically, Snyder reveals that Fortnite is his jam, and that he got into the game to play with his son but since his son never connected with Epic's battle royale, Zack now plays it by his lonesome.

"My son and I got into Fortnite. I kind of wanted to play it with him and then he didn't like it, so then I ended up just playing it by myself. I went down a bad rabbit hole with Fortnite in the sense that I took a pretty deep dive."

Snyder then also talked about the character he tends to play and the mode he usually trends towards, adding that he only plays No Build and that he "was Meeseeks from Rick and Morty."

