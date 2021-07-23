Zack Snyder is working on an Army of the Dead sequel for Netflix

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead has been a hit for Netflix ever since it premiered in May, and it seems like the streaming giant knows this as it has now signed a deal with Snyder to make a sequel for the movie.

Reported first by The Hollywood Reporter, a two-year deal signed between Netflix and The Stone Quarry Productions (a production company run by Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller) will see the streamer get first dibs on any movies coming from the company. This includes the previously announced Snyder flick Rebel Moon, as well as a sequel to Army of the Dead.

In the report, all that is mentioned of an Army of the Dead sequel is that it is being developed with the original's co-writer, Shay Hatten, and that Snyder intends to focus on it after Rebel Moon.

This isn't the only bit of content for Army of the Dead to look forward to, as it was revealed recently that a prequel for the movie called Army of Thieves will soon release, and that an anime adaptation is also on its way.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.