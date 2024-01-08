Zack Snyder is the first director ever to have his own Netflix profile icon

HQ

All of us who use Netflix have some sort of icon associated with our user profile. I have a picture of Eleven from Stranger Things, while my two children's Netflix profiles are adorned with an icon of the foolish chicken Archibald.

If you're a big Zack Snyder fan and loved the Netflix films Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, we're pleased to announce that old Zack is the first director ever to be immortalised in the form of his own icon image that you can pop into the picture window of your Netflix profile.

Will you be updating your profile picture to include a squinting Zack?