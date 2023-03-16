Zack Snyder is teasing a Darkseid announcement

HQ

The whole situation regarding Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe and how that fell into disarray following a few disappointing films to kick things off has been an ongoing topic in the entertainment world for years. For a while, it fell to the wayside, but then we got the Snyder Cut of the Justice League film and fan pleas to bring back the Snyder-verse ignited again.

While James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge of all things DC entertainment for the foreseeable future, it looks like Snyder will be involved in the world of DC in some way once again, as a new tweet from the film maker has promised an announcement next month from none other than Lord Darkseid (i.e. a big bad DC villain that Snyder's Justice League were seemingly on a collision course with before everything collapsed).

In the announcement of the announcement, we're told to expect an "incoming transmission from Lord Darkseid" between April 28-30, and following Snyder's attached hashtag of "full circle", many have been assuming this alludes to the Snyder-verse.

https://twitter.com/ZackSnyder/status/1635989232165728259

Still, as Gunn and Safran's DC Universe doesn't seem to include a Darkseid project in its first chapter, and likewise there has been no reports of Snyder returning to DC, what exactly this alludes to remains a mystery.