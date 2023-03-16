Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Sons of the Forest
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Zack Snyder is teasing a Darkseid announcement

      Expect to hear more next month.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The whole situation regarding Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe and how that fell into disarray following a few disappointing films to kick things off has been an ongoing topic in the entertainment world for years. For a while, it fell to the wayside, but then we got the Snyder Cut of the Justice League film and fan pleas to bring back the Snyder-verse ignited again.

      While James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge of all things DC entertainment for the foreseeable future, it looks like Snyder will be involved in the world of DC in some way once again, as a new tweet from the film maker has promised an announcement next month from none other than Lord Darkseid (i.e. a big bad DC villain that Snyder's Justice League were seemingly on a collision course with before everything collapsed).

      In the announcement of the announcement, we're told to expect an "incoming transmission from Lord Darkseid" between April 28-30, and following Snyder's attached hashtag of "full circle", many have been assuming this alludes to the Snyder-verse.

      https://twitter.com/ZackSnyder/status/1635989232165728259

      Still, as Gunn and Safran's DC Universe doesn't seem to include a Darkseid project in its first chapter, and likewise there has been no reports of Snyder returning to DC, what exactly this alludes to remains a mystery.

      Zack Snyder is teasing a Darkseid announcement


      Loading next content