Zack Snyder is taking us on a revenge quest in the animated Twilight of the Gods

While Zack Snyder has been very hit or miss over the past few years, you can't deny that the filmmaker has a certain ability to attract the attention of fans and debut projects that quickly clock up millions of views, especially on Netflix where the critically-panned Rebel Moon series has seemingly done well in regard to viewer figures.

Next up for Snyder won't be a new Rebel Moon project but rather an animated effort that explores the world of Norse mythology. It's known as Twilight of the Gods and will be debuting on the streamer as soon as next week on September 19. With that debut date getting ever closer, a trailer for the series has now dropped, as has a very brief synopsis.

Synopsis: "Twilight of the Gods follows Sigrid as she seeks revenge."

Will you be watching Twilight of the Gods?