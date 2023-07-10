Zack Snyder is happy that Rebel Moon is a Netflix production and not a Disney film

HQ

It is no secret that film director Zack Snyder's upcoming sci-fi film about a rebellion against an evil empire was originally intended to be a Star Wars film. The idea was proposed during the filming of Man of Steel, an idea that was unfortunately rejected by Lucasfilm. Instead of keeping his mouth shut, Snyder reworked his film and there and then Rebel Moon was born, which will be released in two parts on Netflix.

In an interview with Empire magazine (thanks, Screenrant), he explains why he's glad Rebel Moon didn't become a Star Wars film after all, and why the whole thing ended up being something of a blessing. And it all comes down to creative freedom, something that is very scarce at the big film companies today. He had this to say about it all:

"I think it was a blessing in a lot of ways. Creatively, it's wide open. We're all a little shaped by Star Wars at this point. You can't not be. But what happens is, in the telling, it gets weirder. It's different, because I have a different point of view. You could say on a broad stroke, you might think, "Oh, it's kind of Star Wars-y but when you're in it, it's not." We had pitch meetings in our film classes."

Those of us who like Zack Snyder's films are breathing a sigh of relief that the company that Disney didn't get its hands on this upcoming space flick, because if we're lucky, this could be the start of something really good.