Zack Snyder is bringing his Justice League to cinemas

When the DC Extended Universe Justice League film debuted in cinemas, it disappointed many. Then director Zack Snyder came out and revealed how much of the film was changed from his original vision, and many wanted to see that in the hopes that it would save the film. We got that a few years later in the form of the Snyder Cut, which frankly was only a slightly better iteration of a middling film in the first place.

The main thing to know with the Snyder Cut is that it never had a theatrical window, it just debuted on streamers and on-demand services, but this will seemingly change in the near future.

Snyder has taken to Vero to suggest that the 242 minute-long behemoth will be coming to cinemas, although the exact details are yet to be confirmed, as the director simply states:

"Want to see ZSJL on the big screen... stay tuned for a date".

Will you be heading to the cinema to watch the Snyder Cut?