Zack Snyder explains why there is so much slow motion in his films

There are few other directors working today who have as much love for slow motion as Zack Snyder. More than anyone else, he has managed to tie the concept intimately to his name and his last two films are no exception. So why is there so much slow motion in Rebel Moon? In an interview with Wired, Snyder explains his thoughts behind it and how he likes to enhance moments of heroism with the effect. Check out the interview below.

What do you think about Snyder's use of slow motion, a cool thing or tiresome?