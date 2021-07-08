Zack Snyder directs space movie for Netflix

Zack Snyder, who was recently in the spotlight thanks to the zombie thriller Army of the Dead, is now reported to be jumping into the science fiction genre for his upcoming collaboration with streaming giant Netflix. According to Deadline, the filmmaker is working on Rebel Moon, which was originally an unproduced Star Wars project.

The story - written by Snyder, Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten - revolves around a mysterious woman who is tasked with gathering an army after a tyrant threatens a peaceful colony in outer space. Production on the film is expected to begin next year. How does this sound to you? What do you think of Snyder's latest films?