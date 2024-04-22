Zack Snyder continues to defend the infamous Martha scene in Batman v Superman

Many words have been said about Zack Snyder's superhero flick Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, both positive and negative. But something that continues to haunt the director is the infamous "Martha" scene, which most critics and fans alike agree is pure nonsense.

But Snyder is adamant about its inclusiveness, saying that while he understands that the scene doesn't work for everyone, it is an important part of the film for him. Something he explained in a recent interview with GQ where he talked about a conversation he had with one of the film's other screenwriters.

"'You know that [their] mothers have the same name'...And he goes, 'Yeah, like imagine that Batman sees Superman as an alien, as a monster, but realizes that his dead mother has the same name as this thing that he considers nonhuman. Like, that's gonna get him.' And I'm like, 'That is gonna get him, that's amazing.'"

Snyder then went into more detail about his thinking, saying:

"What else could he say to Batman, holding the Kryptonite spear about to plunge it into his heart? Like, what is he gonna say to convince him that his love of humanity is as high as Batman's? I mean, really, Superman could kill him in a second, like literally in a second, so that was why I was like, 'Ok well, he's gotta play every possible trick.'"

What do you think of the Martha scene, rubbish or great?