Zack Snyder considered Including Green Lantern in Justice League

Things really didn't go well for 2017's Justice League, which was plagued with problems from the start, and when Zack Snyder had to leave the film due to a family tragedy and Joss Whedon took over, things only got worse. However, Snyder got his revenge when he released his own version on HBO Max two years ago, which was met with a more positive response than the theatrical version.

No one knows what the future would have looked like for DC if things had gone differently with Justice League but what we do know is that none of that matters now as everything is about to get a fresh start with James Gunn and Peter Safran as the top dogs.

Now new concept images from Justice League have emerged showing that Zack Snyder was considering having Hal Jordan as Green Lantern in the film. At this point, there could have been another Green Lantern film other than just the one starring Ryan Reynolds, if Snyder hadn't had to abandon the project. Regardless, it's interesting to see what Hal Jordan was supposed to look like and that Snyder actually considered using the hero.