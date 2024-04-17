Zack Snyder already working on Rebel Moon: Part Three

HQ

Although the first film was widely panned and even accused of being Snyder's worst production to date, Rebel Moon was a hit with many Netflix subscribers.

So when the second part of the saga, Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver, premieres on Friday the 19th, we can expect a steady stream of happy fans to flock to the site to sit on the couch with popcorn.

In short, Rebel Moon as a franchise is a success, judging by what we know so far. And Netflix obviously wants to strike while the iron is hot, which it chose to do by giving the green light to Rebel Moon: Part Three.

Snyder himself confirmed this in an interview with Forbes where he said the following:

"We have definitely been working on a Part Three, as far as the story goes. We definitely know where we're all headed - we've known that for quite a while, to be honest. So yeah, I'm excited to make some more Rebel Moon movies - that would be fun."

Are you looking forward to more Rebel Moon, and will you be on the bench for the premiere of the second instalment on Friday?