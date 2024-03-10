Zack Snyder: "160 million have seen Rebel Moon"

HQ

When Zack Snyder appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience recently, the conversation turned to his latest sci-fi film Rebel Moon that was released on Netflix. He praises Netflix's setup by saying:

"You think about Netflix, for instance, where you push a button. Rebel Moon, right? Say right now it's almost at 90 million views, right? 80 or 90 million accounts turned it on, give or take. They assume two viewers per screening, right? That's the kind of math. So you think if that movie was in the theater as a distribution model, that's like 160,000,000 people supposedly watching based on that math. 160,000,000 people at $10 a ticket would be...what is that math? I don't know. 160,000,000 times ten. That's 1.6 billion. So more people probably saw Rebel Moon than saw Barbie in the theater, right?"

The movie Barbie grossed around $1.446 billion, so according to Snyder's calculations, if a movie ticket costs $10, that means a whopping 144.6 million people paid to see the movie in theaters. He also had this to say about Netflix:

"That's how crazy Netflix is. That's the distribution model that they've set up. I was at this thing the other day, and we were talking about Rebel Moon 2. And they were like, 'Well, talk about Rebel Moon, the first one.' I'm like, 'No, go f****ing watch it. I know you have it at your house.' It's not like a theater situation. You could turn it on your phone right now and watch it right here if you wanted. That's how crazy it is. This model, this machine they've built, is really something else. It's really crazy if you think about it."

So yes, Zack Snyder is very happy with his partnership with Netflix.