Zachary Levi on Shazam 2 criticism: 'Perplexingly low ratings, insanely unkind'

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Just like Black Adam and Thor: Love and Thunder, is one of the worst superhero films we here at Gamereactor have ever seen, regardless of genre, type, budget or expectations. It was downright awful, which most critics felt in connection with the sequel's grand cinema premiere and that's why it also flopped, hard. This, of course, doesn't sit well with lead actor Zachary Levi, who obviously loves his film and would like to make a third one, but because of the lack of revenue, he doesn't know if it will ever happen (probably not). In a podcast episode of Film Up, Levi talks about how strange he thought it was that the ratings were so low, since he himself thinks the film is "damn good".

"I don't know what the future holds for it all because, unfortunately, the second movie was not as well received. The audience score is still quite good, but the critics' score was very oddly and perplexingly low, and people were insanely unkind. I've been a part of things, and as much as I wish they were good, I know they're okay. I know that they miss a lot. And I'm not saying 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is some perfect, Orson Welles-like masterpiece, but it's a good darn movie. I have no idea where we go from here. I just hope that or believe that history will show... it will be one of those things that people will go back, people will watch 'Fury of the Gods' on home streaming or on a plane or whatever, and it will be this movie that they heard so much shit about, and then they will be like, 'Well, wait a minute.'"

Do you agree with the protagonist that the ratings for Shazam 2 were too low?

