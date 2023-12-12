Zachary Levi is down to return as Shazam

HQ

The new DCU will rear its head proper in 2025 with the release of Superman: Legacy, but until then a lot of fans and even those behind certain characters are left wondering who's going to make the cut in this new universe.

Recently speaking with Comicbook.com, Zachary Levi opened up about wanting to return as Shazam in the future. "I would love to be able to do more iterations of it. I would love to collaborate with Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern," he said.

If this is to be the end of Levi as Shazam, though, he's seems to be happy with the work he's done. "I'm really proud of both films. I really think the second film was, in some respects, better than the first. And the first was really good. I'm really proud of both of them."

Following the news that Sean Gunn, James Gunn's brother, would be playing Maxwell Lord in the new DCU, Levi also took a bit of a playful jab at the brothers. "Listen, when you're the brother of the guy who runs DC, I guess you get to play who you want," he joked.

Do you want to see Zachary Levi return as Shazam?