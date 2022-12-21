Zachary Levi comments the future of Shazam

The shake-ups at DC during this past year have been pretty much unprecedented with movies scrapped despite being finished, TV series being cancelled, popular DC actors getting kicked off of projects, and a whole lot more. One franchise we haven't heard a whole lot about though is Shazam.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods premieres in March next year, and it it currently unknown if it will be the end on Zachary Levi playing the character or if he somehow will be moved to James Gunn and Peter Safron's new DC universe. When Levi himself was asked about the future of the character during Comic Con Portugal, he made it very clear that he would like to continue playing Shazam:

"I'm sure most of you know who James Gunn is, because he's made all kinds of incredible movies and television shows, like Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad and stuff. So he's one of my bosses now, which is dope. Also, he's a friend of mine, so that makes him even cooler. And then Peter Safran, who is his partner, is my producer - he produces the movie Shazam!. So your question is, 'If those are my two bosses, is there a plan and a future for Shazam?' I would say 'Yeah, I would hope so. I would hope so.' Because those are my friends, and if they don't have a plan, then they are not my friends anymore. No, sir."

Would you like to see more of Levi's Shazam or is it time to retire or reboot the character?

