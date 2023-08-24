Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Gears of War

Zach Snyder reveals which games he thinks will make great movies

The director seems to have a fondness for shooters.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Film and series adaptations of popular games are gaining a lot of traction, and of course, this haven't gone unnoticed by those in the industry.

Zach Snyder is currently in Cologne, Germany, promoting his upcoming film Rebel Moon at Gamescom. As part of the promotion tour, the director spoke to IGN, who asked him which games would make the greatest movies.

Based on Snyder's answer, it seems that shooters are the most obvious candidate for a film or series adaptation, as he singled out two of the most prominent games in the genre.

"Well, there are a lot. We've talked about a bunch of... Gears has always come up in our sort of circle. I was always interested in the Halo franchise... They of course kind of made that, but it was something I always thought could be incredible."

A film based on Gears of War is already in development at Netflix and the project recently added Jon Spaihts (Dune, Doctor Strange) as lead writer, while Halo made its series debut last year on Paramount+.

Gears of War
A series based on Halo premiered last year on Paramount+.

Related texts



Loading next content