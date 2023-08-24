Zach Snyder reveals which games he thinks will make great movies

HQ

Film and series adaptations of popular games are gaining a lot of traction, and of course, this haven't gone unnoticed by those in the industry.

Zach Snyder is currently in Cologne, Germany, promoting his upcoming film Rebel Moon at Gamescom. As part of the promotion tour, the director spoke to IGN, who asked him which games would make the greatest movies.

Based on Snyder's answer, it seems that shooters are the most obvious candidate for a film or series adaptation, as he singled out two of the most prominent games in the genre.

"Well, there are a lot. We've talked about a bunch of... Gears has always come up in our sort of circle. I was always interested in the Halo franchise... They of course kind of made that, but it was something I always thought could be incredible."

A film based on Gears of War is already in development at Netflix and the project recently added Jon Spaihts (Dune, Doctor Strange) as lead writer, while Halo made its series debut last year on Paramount+.