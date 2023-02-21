Zach Galifianakis joins Lilo & Stitch remake

The Hawaii saga Lilo & Stitch is the latest Disney cartoon classic to get a live-action makeover, and now Disney has started casting actors for all the roles.The Wrap now reports that The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis has signed on for the role of Pleakley, the one-eyed alien originally played by Kevin McDonald in the original from 2002.

Oscar-nominated director Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) will direct, replacing Jon M. Chu, who dropped out in 2020. It's unclear at this point if Mike Van Wae's script will be retained and there is no release date yet.

How interested are you in a live-action version of Lilo & Stitch?