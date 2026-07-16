Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie is a lot shorter than expected

As you surely know, Zach Cregger (Barbarian, Weapons) is currently working on a Resident Evil movie that seems to offer a slightly different take on Capcom's beloved horror universe. We already know that the film won't be based on any game or familiar characters, and the first trailer (below) was fairly well received.

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Now we've gotten a bit more information after the American theater chain AMC posted a ticket page for the film - and thanks to that, we now know it's an unexpectedly short movie. The runtime is one hour and 35 minutes, so even if you have a weak bladder, you can easily treat yourself to the biggest soda for this hopefully thrilling ride.