Zach Cregger takes the helm for a new Resident Evil movie based on Resident Evil Zero.

The rumor we reported earlier this week has now been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter: Zach Cregger is set to adapt Resident Evil Zero, which will be the next major installment in the franchise following the somewhat lukewarm Welcome to Raccoon City. Cregger will both write and direct the film, which will be co-produced by Constantin Films and PlayStation Productions.

Sources close to Cregger claim that his vision for this reboot is to honor the series' roots and place a stronger emphasis on horror rather than over-the-top action.

Exactly who will distribute the film once it's completed remains unclear, as a bidding war is currently underway between several major players, including Warner and Netflix.

Are you excited about this new live-action adaptation?