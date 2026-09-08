Zach Cregger says Resident Evil rights holders knew they needed a new angle to keep franchise fresh

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Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie looks like a love letter to the games, even if he's changed a lot that people might recognise. Rather than following one of the franchise favourites like Chris or Claire Redfield or Leon Kennedy, the film will give us the story of a new character, someone simply trying to survive as the city around him turns to zombie-infested chaos.

Speaking recently with Jacqueline Coley for Seen on the Screen, Cregger revealed how he ended up taking on Resident Evil. A rumour stated that Cregger was approached by the rights holders after releasing Barbarian. That rumour was proven false by Cregger's own admission, as he said he pitched his idea passionately in order to get his film made.

"I went out to lunch with an executive and I basically said 'please let me do this.' I pitched this really simple story about a character on a foot journey from point A to point B and I kind of mapped out how it would obey all the game mechanics," Cregger said. The studio, Constantin Film, wasn't immediately convinced, but Cregger knew they had to go somewhere else with Resident Evil. He believes the studio wanted a "new angle" for the franchise, even if it didn't know what that angle could be.

Cregger also says confidently that any doubters thinking he "just slapped Resident Evil on [the movie] retroactively" will be proven wrong when they see the final product.

We'll find out soon, as Resident Evil releases on the 18th of September.