Zach Cregger says his Resident Evil movie won't be completely accurate to the lore of the games

Usually, when fans see one piece of media adapted into a film or TV show, the main thing they're looking for is accuracy. Does the new thing make them feel the same emotions that the old one did? Adaptations that ditch themes and moments from the source material can often garner a lot of criticism, but not everyone wants to just retell the same story.

Zach Cregger, director of Barbarian and the upcoming Weapons, recently spoke with SFX Magazine (thanks, Bloody Disgusting), where he talked about his Resident Evil movie. As the next movie on Cregger's list after Weapons, he's getting more of an idea of what this adaptation will look like.

"I am a gigantic Resident Evil game fan. I've played them all. I don't know how many times I've just looped [RE4] again and again. I just love it," said Cregger. "I'm definitely not trying to be completely obedient to the lore of the games. I'm trying to tell a story that just feels authentic to the experience you get when you play the games."

"I don't think I'm breaking any major rules, but I also recognise that no matter what I do, people are going to come for me online. So all I want to do is just make a really good movie and tell a story that's compelling," Cregger continued. "I will also say, I've never seen a movie like it."

Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie will arrive in theatres on the 18th of September, 2026.