Zach Cregger has an idea for a DC movie

Zach Cregger is looking to be one of the most sought-after men in Hollywood right now. After delivering his 2022 breakout Barbarian followed by the critically acclaimed Weapons, he's got a proven track record. But, if you were expecting Cregger to keep following his horror instincts, you might have a big surprise coming.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Cregger said that he's developed a script for a DC movie called Henchmen. He wrote it before he penned Barbarian, and while the story takes place in the world of DC, it doesn't feature a superhero as its protagonist.

According to sources, the film instead follows a henchman in Gotham City who manages to incapacitate Batman through a stroke of luck. Batman would have a brief appearance in the film, and Harley Quinn would be a key character alongside the Joker, but neither are our leads.

Cregger also revealed he has a secret sci-fi project in the works, but right now the direction seems to be set for the Resident Evil movie, and we'll have to wait and see what Cregger cooks up following another horror stint.