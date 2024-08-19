Zach Braff: ''We were exhausted during season nine of Scrubs''

HQ

Most people seem to agree that Scrubs should have ended after season eight. Even the actors themselves don't seem to look back on the ninth season with joy and would have preferred to hang up their stethoscopes earlier.

Zach Braff recently appeared on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast Inside of You where he said that he and everyone else were exhausted during the ninth season. They started repeating jokes and eventually it wasn't funny at all, while the hours were agonisingly long.

''By the time nine years were over, we were sort of all exhausted by it. I felt like, at the time, we were starting to repeat jokes. Everyone was pretty fried. This was back in the day, and I'm sure you did this on Smallville, we would do insane hours that people don't even do anymore."

What are your thoughts on Scrubs' final season?