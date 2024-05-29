Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman, and Joey King star in Netflix's rom-com A Family Affair

What does Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman, and Joey King all have in common? Apparently Netflix's upcoming rom-com A Family Affair.

This movie sees King playing the role of an assistant to Efron's young heartthrob actor, who becomes romantically entwined with the mother of King's character played by Nicole Kidman. Needless to say, there are a lot of interconnecting storylines in this film that claims it will "face the complications of love, sex, and identity."

A Family Affair is being directed by Richard LaGravenese and written by Carrie Solomon, and is slated to debut on Netflix as soon as June 28, 2024. You can find the trailer for the film below.

HQ