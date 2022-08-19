Zac Efron brings the troops beer in upcoming Apple TV+ movie

HQ

Apple might not produce the same massive amounts of content as that of Netflix, but that doesn't change the fact that it has some interesting stories to give to fans as part of its subscription service, Apple TV+.

In late September, this effort will be expanded with the original movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which is based on a true story that saw a man called Chickie Donohue leaving behind his comfortable and safe life to head to Vietnam in the middle of the The Vietnam War to deliver beer to his friends and various other US troops.

The movie will debut on September 30, and stars Zac Efron in the lead role, and will also see Bill Murray, Russell Crowe, and more starring. Take a look at a trailer for the movie below.