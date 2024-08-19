Yvette Nicole Brown confirms she is onboard with the Community movie

Since you're reading Gamereactor, you're probably aware that a Community movie is in the works, finally fulfilling the character Abed's prophecy of 'six seasons and a movie'. However, due to the Hollywood strikes and the large ensemble cast, it's been difficult to lock in a start date for filming, and the project has been delayed.

The plan was to begin filming this year, but that's looking increasingly uncertain. However, this doesn't mean the project won't happen—quite the opposite, in fact, as we have some good news to share today. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who was one of the main characters in the series but was mostly absent in season six, has given an update:

"We don't know when, but I'm on board. And that might be a scoop because for the longest time, it wasn't confirmed."

Whether she would return for the movie has been unclear until now, but she recently told Parade:

This suggests that all the main characters—except for Chevy Chase (whose character died in the series)—are set to reprise their Community roles. Hopefully, filming will be able to start in the not-too-distant future.