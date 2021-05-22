Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Pokémon Go

Yveltal and Sylveon have now arrived in Pokémon Go

The pair of Gen 6 creatures made their debut within the Luminous Legends Y event.

Two of the most popular Pokémon from the Kalos region have now made their debut in Pokémon Go. Legendary Pokémon Yveltal and popular Eeveelution Sylveon are both now obtainable in the app after arriving during the most recent Luminous Legends Y event.

This recent event in the game is set to run until May 24 and it will see Dark-Type Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild. Additionally, Pancham will hatch from Strange Eggs and there's a chance you might encounter a a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon if you work together with the community and defeat Team Rocket grunts.

You can read more about the Luminous Legends Y event here.

