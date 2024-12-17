Yvan Neyou, player who tackled and injured Lamine Yamal, suffers racist insults

HQ

Lamine Yamal, FC Barcelona's most determining player, got injured last Sunday during the FC Barcelona - Leganés match, that ended in a surprise defeat for Barcelona.

Yamal suffers a grade 1 injury to the anterior tibiofibular ligament in the ankle and will be out for 3 or 4 weeks, missing on important matches like the clash with unstoppable Atlético de Madrid next Saturday -which could push them out of the leadership of the Liga-.

Yvan Neyou, Cameroonian player from Leganés who tackled Yamal during the match, causing him the injury, has since suffered dozens of racist and insulting messages on his Intagram profile: emojis of pigs, clowns or monkeys, other wishing for the team -promoted last yer- to be relegated to second division, and some messages were much hasher, frequently xenophobic.

neyou19 on Instagram

In response, Neyou posted a story, saying "Never wanted to hurt anyone on purpuse, just sport".

On an interview before the match with Mundo Deportivo, Neyou actually talked about Yamal, praising him.

"He's 10 years older than me! First of all, I'm happy for him because he's a youngster and I'm happy when a youngster does well. In the case of Yamal, he's a kid who's above the average of those of his age and those who are older. Let him continue like this."